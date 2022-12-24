Soma Radio
av Alex Kryuchkov
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
Endringer i versjon 1.2.6
3 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~162 KB
Nedlastingsstørrelse84 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner10 879
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Andre programmer av Alex KryuchkovMer
Installasjoner siden begynnelsen
Manuell installasjon
Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer