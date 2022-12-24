Soma Radio

av Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Installer
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

Endringer i versjon 1.2.6

3 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~162 KB
Nedlastingsstørrelse84 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner10 879
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
Hjelphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Innrapporter et problemhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Kjør

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm
Tags:
audiomusicplayerradio