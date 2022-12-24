Dice
av Alex Kryuchkov
A simple dice game
A simple dice game. In the application, you can choose the number of dice from 1 to 6. The program also shows the total number of points.
Endringer i versjon 1.0.7
3 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~80 KB
Nedlastingsstørrelse49 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner1 437
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
