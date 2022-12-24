Astronum

av Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Installer
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning

Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

Endringer i versjon 1.0.9

3 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~84 KB
Nedlastingsstørrelse34 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner1 805
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum
Hjelphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Innrapporter et problemhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Kjør

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum