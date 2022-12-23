The Passage
Endless Studios
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
バージョン 2.0
3年以上前
インストールサイズ~476 MB
ダウンロードサイズ102 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数13,950
ライセンスプロプライエタリ
