Dragon’s Apprentice
Endless Studios
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.
バージョン 1.1
約4年前
インストールサイズ~2.25 GB
ダウンロードサイズ1.03 GB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数14,568
ライセンスプロプライエタリ
Endless Studios の他のアプリ
インストール数の推移
コマンドでインストール
インストールする前に、セットアップガイドに沿って、セットアップをしてください