Tank Warriors
Endless Studios
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
バージョン 1.3
約4年前
インストールサイズ~495 MB
ダウンロードサイズ108 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数21,321
ライセンスプロプライエタリ
