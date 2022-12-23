Aqueducts
Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
バージョン 1.2.2
4年近く前
インストールサイズ~470 MB
ダウンロードサイズ121 MB
対応アーキテクチャx86_64
インストール数36,719
ライセンスプロプライエタリ
