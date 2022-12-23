White House
da Endless Studios
Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
Do not judge a book by its cover or lack of color! This time, you get to decide what color this world should be. Dive into the magical world of CSS and hack the world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues. Learn basic CSS techniques used to color and set attributes to the 3D objects in this unique town. Want to paint the rest of the town? Well, get through the house first, and you might just get to leave through the front door.
Cambiamenti nella versione 1.175
quasi 4 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~1.10 GB
Dimensione Download527 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni9.294
LicenzaProprietaria
