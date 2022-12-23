Aqueducts
da Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Cambiamenti nella versione 1.2.2
quasi 4 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~470 MB
Dimensione Download121 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni36.719
LicenzaProprietaria
Altre app di Endless Studios
Installazioni nel tempo
Installazione Manuale
Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare