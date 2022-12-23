Midnightmare Teddy

da Endless Network
endlessnetwork.com
Installa
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata

Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

Cambiamenti nella versione 1.0

più di 4 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~139 MB
Dimensione Download40 MB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni13.781
LicenzaProprietaria
Sito del Progettohttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Installazioni nel tempo

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Eseguire

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy