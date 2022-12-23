Dragon’s Apprentice

da Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Installa
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata
  • Schermata

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!

An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.

Cambiamenti nella versione 1.1

circa 4 anni fa
Dimensione Installata~2.25 GB
Dimensione Download1.03 GB
Architetture Disponibilix86_64
Installazioni14.568
LicenzaProprietaria
Sito del Progettohttp://thethirdterminal.com
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.dragonsapprentice

Altre app di Endless Studios

Aqueducts

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
endlessnetwork.com

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Tank Warriors

Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
endlessnetwork.com

The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
endlessnetwork.com

White House

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
endlessnetwork.com

Fablemaker

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
endlessnetwork.com

Installazioni nel tempo

Installazione Manuale

Assicurati di seguire la guida all'installazione prima di installare

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.dragonsapprentice

Eseguire

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.dragonsapprentice