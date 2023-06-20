Flathub Logo

Tank Warriors

Endless Studios֊ի կողմից
endlessnetwork.com
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game

Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.3 տարբերակի

ավելի քան 4 տարի առաջ
(Built համարյա 2 տարի առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Սեփականատիրական

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Տեղադրման չափը~472.54 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը103.36 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ24 000
Թեգեր՝
linuxflatpak