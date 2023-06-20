Tank Warriors
Endless Studios֊ի կողմից
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.3 տարբերակի
ավելի քան 4 տարի առաջ
(Built համարյա 2 տարի առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
Տեղադրման չափը~472.54 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը103.36 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ24 000