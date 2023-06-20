Flathub Logo

Frog Squash

Endless Studios֊ի կողմից
endlessnetwork.com
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist

Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.2 տարբերակի

ավելի քան 4 տարի առաջ
(Built համարյա 2 տարի առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Սեփականատիրական

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Տեղադրման չափը~88.6 MiB
Ներբեռնման չափը27.49 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ26 348
