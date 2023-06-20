Flathub Logo

Dragon’s Apprentice

Endless Studios֊ի կողմից
endlessnetwork.com
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!

An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.

Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.1 տարբերակի

ավելի քան 4 տարի առաջ
(Built համարյա 2 տարի առաջ)
  • Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ

  • Սեփականատիրական

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Տեղադրման չափը~2.1 GiB
Ներբեռնման չափը978.4 MiB
Հասանելի ճարտարապետություններx86_64
Տեղադրումներ16 379
