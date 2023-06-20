Aqueducts
Endless Studios֊ի կողմից
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Փոփոխություններն ըստ 1.2.2 տարբերակի
ավելի քան 4 տարի առաջ
(Built համարյա 2 տարի առաջ)
- Փոփոխությունների մատյանն առկա չէ
