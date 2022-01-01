חנות היישומים של לינוקס
השיגו את הגרסאות העדכניות ביותר של כל היישומים האהובים עליכם, עבור כל הפצת לינוקס
יישומים שנוספו לאחרונה
LightkeeperRM
A standalone, customizable server management tool
CCLite
A ComputerCraft Emulator
Bforartists
Bforartists is a complete, free and opensource 3D suite to create CG content
Chatbot Client
Electron wrapper for ChatGPT website
Mission Center
Monitor system resource usage
Recent Filter
Exclude files and folders from recently used files
jdTextEdit
An advanced text editor
Alien Arena
Ultra fast paced arena FPS
TuxPusher
A fun coin pusher game featuring Tux!
Random Number Five
Random number generator for For the Linux desktop!
Super Nonogram
Solve unlimited procedurally-generated nonogram puzzles!
OnionMedia X
Free Media Downloader and Converter - Cross Platform
Porta War
Welcome to the war of the handhelds!
Fretboard
Look up guitar chords
Halloy
IRC client written in Rust
SHM Modbus
A collection of tools to simulate a modbus TCP/RTU client.
Emoji Mart
A modern popup emoji picker for desktop, based on the Emoji Mart web component.
The Gates
Travel to different worlds created by developers all over the world!
יישומים שעודכנו לאחרונה
Quran Companion
Cross-platform desktop offline Quran reader & player
AudioTube
Convergent YouTube Music client
gplaces
A terminal based Gemini client
Standard Notes
A simple and private place for your notes, thoughts, and life's work
RPCS3
Open-source Sony PlayStation 3 Emulator
PCSX2
PlayStation 2 Emulator
Thonny
Python IDE for beginners
AdwSteamGtk
Adwaita for Steam Skin Installer
Photometric Viewer
Browse content of IES and LDT photometric files
Miru
Miru - Bittorrent streaming software for cats
iaito
A Qt and C++ GUI for radare2 reverse engineering framework
Apache JMeter
Load testing and performance measurement application
Tenacity
Record and edit audio files
Amazon WorkSpaces
Access your desktop anywhere, anytime, from any device
fheroes2
fheroes2 is a recreation of Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine
Listen 1
One for all free music in China
Vorta
Backup client
GoldenDict
Dictionary lookup program
יישומים מאומתים
Boxy SVG
Scalable Vector Graphics editor
DOSBox Staging
DOS/x86 emulator focusing on ease of use
Mission Center
Monitor system resource usage
CCLite
A ComputerCraft Emulator
Clipboard
Cut, copy, and paste anything, anytime, anywhere
Thunderbird
Thunderbird is a free and open source email, newsfeed, chat, and calendaring client
jdTextEdit
An advanced text editor
LibreWolf
LibreWolf Web Browser
Halloy
IRC client written in Rust
OnionMedia X
Free Media Downloader and Converter - Cross Platform
Forecast
Weather app for GNOME
Fretboard
Look up guitar chords
Wallpaper Downloader
Download, manage and change your wallpapers automatically from the Internet
Pomodoro
Pomodoro is a productivity-focused timer
Blockstream Green
A simple and secure Bitcoin and Liquid Network wallet.
Tambourine Music Player
A simple music player for your library
Wildcard
Test your regular expressions
Telegraph
Write and decode morse
יישומים פופולרים
Firefox
Fast, Private & Safe Web Browser
Google Chrome
The web browser from Google
RetroArch
Frontend for emulators, game engines and media players
Dolphin Emulator
GameCube / Wii / Triforce Emulator
Discord
Messaging, Voice, and Video Client
RPCS3
Open-source Sony PlayStation 3 Emulator
PPSSPP
A PlayStation Portable emulator
Citra
Nintendo 3DS emulator
Lutris
Video game preservation platform
DuckStation
PlayStation 1/PSX emulator
ProtonUp-Qt
Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
xemu
Original Xbox Emulator
melonDS
Nintendo DS and DSi emulator
PrimeHack
Dolphin Emu fork for various Metroid Prime mods
Brave Browser
The web browser from Brave
Spotify
Online music streaming service
Steam
Launcher for the Steam software distribution service
ScummVM
Interpreter for numerous adventure games and role-playing games
פרודוקטיביות
LibreOffice
The LibreOffice productivity suite
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors
Office productivity suite
Obsidian
Markdown-based knowledge base
Thunderbird
Thunderbird is a free and open source email, newsfeed, chat, and calendaring client
teams-for-linux
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron
Contacts
A contacts manager for GNOME
גרפיקה וצילום
שמע ווידאו
חינוך
משחקים
תקשורת
Firefox
Fast, Private & Safe Web Browser
Google Chrome
The web browser from Google
Discord
Messaging, Voice, and Video Client
Brave Browser
The web browser from Brave
Steam
Launcher for the Steam software distribution service
Microsoft Edge
Introducing the new Microsoft Edge web browser. It’s time to expect more. More privacy. More control. More productivity. More value.
כלים למפתחים
מדעים
FreeCAD
An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
KiCad
An EDA suite for schematic and circuit board design
Stellarium
Desktop Planetarium
QGIS Desktop
A Free and Open Source Geographic Information System
JupyterLab Desktop
JupyterLab desktop application, based on Electron
GNU Octave
Interactive programming environment for numerical computations
מערכת
Disk Usage Analyzer
Check folder sizes and available disk space
Fedora Media Writer
A tool to create a live USB drive with an edition of Fedora
Boxes
Virtualization made simple
Logs
View detailed event logs for the system
ISO Image Writer
Write an ISO Image to a USB Disk
System Monitoring Center
Multi-featured system monitor
כלי עזר
ProtonUp-Qt
Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
Flatseal
Manage Flatpak permissions
Extension Manager
Browse, install, and manage GNOME Shell Extensions
Bottles
Run Windows Software
Protontricks
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
WhatsApp Desktop
Unofficial WhatsApp Web Desktop client.