Warp

על ידי Fina Wilke
drey.app
Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

שינויים בגרסה 0.5.4

לפני חודשיים
גודל מותקן~8 MB
גודל הורדה3 MB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות45,730
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 only
אתר פרוייקטhttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
צור קשרhttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
דיווח על בעיהhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
מניפסטhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

תגיות:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole