Multiplication Puzzle
על ידי Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
שינויים בגרסה 12.0
לפני חודשיים
גודל מותקן~143 KB
גודל הורדה55 KB
ארכיטקטורות זמינותaarch64, x86_64
התקנות2,000
רישיוןGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
יישומים אחרים בקבוצת GNOMEעוד
התקנות לאורך זמן
תגיות: