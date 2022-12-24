Relaxator
par Alex Kryuchkov
Relax to soothing sounds
The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.
The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.
Changements dans la version 1.0.8
il y a 3 mois
Taille installée~57 MB
Taille du téléchargement57 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations3 034
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
