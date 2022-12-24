Recorder
par Alex Kryuchkov
Simple audio recorder
A program for recording audio in mp3 format. Just turn on your favorite track in some Internet service and run this program. The program also provides the ability to listen to recordings.
Changements dans la version 1.0.12
il y a 3 mois
Taille installée~198 KB
Taille du téléchargement66 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations10 499
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Autres applis de Alex KryuchkovPlus
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer