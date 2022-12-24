Recorder

par Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper sur GitHub
Simple audio recorder

A program for recording audio in mp3 format. Just turn on your favorite track in some Internet service and run this program. The program also provides the ability to listen to recordings.

Changements dans la version 1.0.12

il y a 3 mois
Taille installée~198 KB
Taille du téléchargement66 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations10 499
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/recorder
Aidehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/recorder/issues
Signaler un problèmehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/recorder/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.recorder

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.recorder

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.recorder
audiomusicplayerrecorder