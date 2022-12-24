Soma Radio
par Alex Kryuchkov
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
Changements dans la version 1.2.6
il y a 3 mois
Taille installée~162 KB
Taille du téléchargement84 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations10 879
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
