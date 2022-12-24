Desktop Files Creator

par Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper sur GitHub
Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux

The application allows you to create desktop files in GNU/Linux distributions.

Changements dans la version 1.2.2

il y a 3 mois
Taille installée~104 KB
Taille du téléchargement52 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations15 666
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/desktop-files-creator
Aidehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/desktop-files-creator/issues
Signaler un problèmehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/desktop-files-creator/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.desktop-files-creator

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.desktop-files-creator

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.desktop-files-creator
