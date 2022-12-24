Gold Search

par Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper sur GitHub
A game in which you need to look for gold

Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch
