Gold Search
par Alex Kryuchkov
A game in which you need to look for gold
Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.
Changements dans la version 1.0.10
il y a 23 jours
Taille installée~363 KB
Taille du téléchargement312 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations1 200
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
