Forgetpass

par Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper sur GitHub
Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Changements dans la version 1.0.13

il y a 3 mois
Taille installée~66 KB
Taille du téléchargement26 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations2 164
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
Aidehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Signaler un problèmehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
Tags:
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity