Astronum

par Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper sur GitHub
Installer
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

Changements dans la version 1.0.9

il y a 3 mois
Taille installée~84 KB
Taille du téléchargement34 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations1 805
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum
Aidehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Signaler un problèmehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Exécuter

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum