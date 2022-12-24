Regex Tester

by Artem Anufrij
A simple app for testing regular expressions

A regular expression is a special text string that describes a search pattern. Regex Tester shows all matches of search pattern in a string.

Muutused versioonis 0.1.5

rohkem kui 5 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~96 MB
Allalaetud suurus20 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab9395
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester
Abihttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester/issues
Aita kaasa tõlkimiseshttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.regextester

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.regextester

Run

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.regextester
Tags:
expressionsregexregular