Cinema
by Artem Anufrij
A video player for watching local video files
A very fast video player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports downloading of box covers
Features:
- Season playlist
- Subtiles support
- 'TheMovieDB.org' integration for fetching covers
Muutused versioonis 1.1.2
rohkem kui 4 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~78 MB
Allalaetud suurus19 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab30 499
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
