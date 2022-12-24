Cinema

by Artem Anufrij
A video player for watching local video files

A very fast video player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports downloading of box covers

Features:

  • Season playlist
  • Subtiles support
  • 'TheMovieDB.org' integration for fetching covers

Muutused versioonis 1.1.2

rohkem kui 4 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~78 MB
Allalaetud suurus19 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab30 499
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttp://anufrij.org/cinema/
Abihttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmyvideos/issues
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmyvideos/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.playmyvideos

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.playmyvideos

Run

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.playmyvideos
Tags:
moviesshowsvideos