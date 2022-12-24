GraphUI
by Artem Anufrij
Graph Visualization
Graph visualization based on graphviz with included a text editor and a preview area
Supported types:
- dot
- neato
- fdp
- sfdp
- twopi
Shortcuts:
- F5: Compile
- Ctrl+N: New File
- Ctrl+O: Open File
- Ctrl+S: Save File
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
