GraphUI

by Artem Anufrij
Graph Visualization

Graph visualization based on graphviz with included a text editor and a preview area

Supported types:

  • dot
  • neato
  • fdp
  • sfdp
  • twopi

Shortcuts:

  • F5: Compile
  • Ctrl+N: New File
  • Ctrl+O: Open File
  • Ctrl+S: Save File

Muutused versioonis 1.1.1

peaaegu 4 aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~100 MB
Allalaetud suurus21 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab4805
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://artemanufrij.github.io
Abihttps://github.com/artemanufrij/graphui/issues
Aita kaasa tõlkimiseshttps://github.com/artemanufrij/graphui
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/artemanufrij/graphui/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.graphui

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.graphui

Run

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.graphui
drawgraphvisual