Flathub'i ametlikud märgid

You can use these badges to promote your app on Flathub

Preferred Badge

Download on Flathub
Also available in SVG format

Alternative Badge

Download on Flathub
Also available in SVG format

CC0
To the extent possible by law, Jakub Steiner has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to Flathub Badges. This work is published from Czechia.

Code Examples

HTML

<a href='https://flathub.org/apps/org.gimp.GIMP'><img width='240' alt='Download on Flathub' src='https://dl.flathub.org/assets/badges/flathub-badge-en.png'/></a>
Download on Flathub

MoinMoin Wiki

[[https://flathub.org/apps/org.gimp.GIMP|{{https://dl.flathub.org/assets/badges/flathub-badge-en.png|Download on Flathub|width=240,align=middle}}]]
Download on Flathub