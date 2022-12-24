Relaxator

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Install

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Muutused versioonis 1.0.8

3 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~57 MB
Allalaetud suurus57 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab3034
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Abihttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Run

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator