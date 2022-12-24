Soma Radio
by Alex Kryuchkov
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
Muutused versioonis 1.2.6
3 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~162 KB
Allalaetud suurus84 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab10 879
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Alex KryuchkovRohkem
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing