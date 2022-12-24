Soma Radio

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

Muutused versioonis 1.2.6

3 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~162 KB
Allalaetud suurus84 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab10 879
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
Abihttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Teata probleemisthttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Run

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm
audiomusicplayerradio