Recorder
by Alex Kryuchkov
Simple audio recorder
A program for recording audio in mp3 format. Just turn on your favorite track in some Internet service and run this program. The program also provides the ability to listen to recordings.
Muutused versioonis 1.0.12
3 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~198 KB
Allalaetud suurus66 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab10 499
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Alex KryuchkovRohkem
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing