Gold Search
by Alex Kryuchkov
A game in which you need to look for gold
Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.
Muutused versioonis 1.0.10
23 päeva eest
Paigaldatud suurus~363 KB
Allalaetud suurus312 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab1200
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
