Gold Search

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
A game in which you need to look for gold

Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.

Muutused versioonis 1.0.10

23 päeva eest
Paigaldatud suurus~363 KB
Allalaetud suurus312 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab1200
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch
Abihttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

Run

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch
