Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator

A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.

Muutused versioonis 1.0.10

3 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~100 KB
Allalaetud suurus46 KB
Saadaval arhitektuuridaarch64, x86_64
Paigaldab3158
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekti veebisaithttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator
Abihttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Teata probleemisthttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

Run

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator
