Midnightmare Teddy
por Endless Network
Shoot and survive
You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!
Cambios en la versión 1.0
hace más de 4 años
Tamaño instalado~139 MB
Tamaño de la descarga40 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones13.781
LicenciaPropietario
