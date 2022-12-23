Aqueducts
por Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Cambios en la versión 1.2.2
hace casi 4 años
Tamaño instalado~470 MB
Tamaño de la descarga121 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones36.719
LicenciaPropietario
