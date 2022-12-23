The Passage
por Endless Studios
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
Cambios en la versión 2.0
hace más de 3 años
Tamaño instalado~476 MB
Tamaño de la descarga102 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones13.950
LicenciaPropietario
