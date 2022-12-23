Fablemaker
de Endless Studios
Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
Pop open the magical pages that offer a new approach to interacting with the beloved Aesop's Fables! Read and touch these time honored stories and then hack the pages to make them your own. The art, sounds and text can all be hacked, creating your unique fables you can share with others.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.2
antaŭ proksimume 4 jaroj
Instalita grando~885 MB
Elŝuta grando252 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj5 866
LicencoProprietaj
Aliaj programoj de Endless Studios
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado