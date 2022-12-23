The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game

You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.0

antaŭ pli ol 3 jaroj
Instalita grando~476 MB
Elŝuta grando102 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj13 950
LicencoProprietaj
Projekta retejohttps://terminaltwo.com
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.passage

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.passage

Ruli

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.passage