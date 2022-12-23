Frog Squash
de Endless Studios
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.2
antaŭ proksimume 4 jaroj
Instalita grando~93 MB
Elŝuta grando29 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj22 993
LicencoProprietaj
