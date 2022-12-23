UEFITool
by LongSoft
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
UEFITool is a cross-platform open source application, that parses UEFI PI-compatible firmware image into a tree structure, verifies image integrity and provides a GUI to manipulate image elements.
Changes in version A67
3 days ago
Installed Size~4 MB
Download Size2 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs12,389
LicenseBSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing