Here's where GitFiends at feature-wise and what's coming up next.

Git basics: Instant refresh, glance-able overview of repo state, clone, init, fetch, auto-fetch, push, pull, stage and commit

Stashing: Stashing, un-stashing, stashing of selected files, hunks and specific lines

Branching: Merge, switch, create, delete and compare in branches view

Tags

Remotes: Add, remove or select which remote to pull and push to

Resolve merge conflicts: Select specific files, hunks or lines to include. Lines can be rearranged

Undo: Undo un-pushed commits. Revert commits

Cherry-pick

Filter commits: Filter commits by branch or user

History for a specific file: Apply a file filter and navigate through all commits with changes for that file

Search: Quickly search through history for code, commits, messages, users and branches.

Git submodules/multi-repo: Preview feature. Open a folder of repos, see the status of each and run bulk actions such as fetch/pull/push and create branch.