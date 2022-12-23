Teleport

Install
Share files over the local network

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

Changes in version 0.0.1

over 4 years ago
Installed Size~2 MB
Download Size1 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs9,522
LicenseAGPL-3.0+
Project Websitehttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.frac_tion.teleport

Run

flatpak run com.frac_tion.teleport