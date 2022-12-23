ET: Legacy

by ET: Legacy Team
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.

ET: Legacy is a downloadable, free-to-play multiplayer game in which players wage war as Axis or Allies in team-based combat. It's a team game; you will win or fall along with your comrades. The only way to complete the objectives that lead to victory is by cooperation, with each player covering their teammates and using their class special abilities in concert with the others.

Featuring multiplayer support for up to 64 players, ET: Legacy is the ultimate test of communication and teamwork on the battlefield. Players join the fray as one of five distinct character classes each with unique combat abilities. Each Axis or Allies team can divide itself into smaller fire teams for quick and easy communication using an intuitive messaging system and dynamic command map of the entire battlefield.

Changes in version 2.81.1

3 months ago
Installed Size~497 MB
Download Size339 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs13,516
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://www.etlegacy.com/
Contacthttps://www.etlegacy.com/contact
Helphttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki/FAQ
Contribute Translationshttps://www.transifex.com/projects/p/etlegacy/
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

Run

flatpak run com.etlegacy.ETLegacy
Tags:
wwiienemyetletlegacymultiplayertacticalteam-basedterritory