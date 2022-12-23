The Passage

by Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game

You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.

Changes in version 2.0

over 3 years ago
Installed Size~476 MB
Download Size102 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs13,950
LicenseProprietary
Project Websitehttps://terminaltwo.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.passage

Other apps by Endless Studios

Aqueducts

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
endlessnetwork.com

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Tank Warriors

Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
endlessnetwork.com

Dragon’s Apprentice

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
endlessnetwork.com

White House

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
endlessnetwork.com

Fablemaker

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
endlessnetwork.com

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.passage

Run

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.passage