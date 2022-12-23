Missile Math

by Endless Network
endlessnetwork.com
A plane flying shooter game

Test your aerial maneuvers to be the best pilot in the skies. Blast enemy airplanes and avoid rapid fire while flying. Play Math Mode to outwit your enemies using your quick number and computational skills.

Changes in version 1.0

about 4 years ago
Installed Size~152 MB
Download Size41 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs14,426
LicenseProprietary
Project Websitehttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.missilemath

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.missilemath

Run

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.missilemath