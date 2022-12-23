Photo Editor

by Endless
endlessm.com
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos

Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!

Changes in version 1.0.2

almost 5 years ago
Installed Size~270 MB
Download Size110 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs42,814
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://endlessos.org/
Contribute Translationshttps://www.transifex.com/endless-os/eos-photos/
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos/issues
Browse the source codehttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessm.photos

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.endlessm.photos

Run

flatpak run com.endlessm.photos