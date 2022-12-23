EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows

Voxel assets

Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks

Gamepad support

Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.