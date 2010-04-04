Bitwig Studio

by Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance

Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>

Changes in version 4.4.10

3 months ago
Installed Size~513 MB
Download Size312 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs57,431
LicenseProprietary
Project Websitehttps://www.bitwig.com/
Contacthttps://www.bitwig.com/contact/
Helphttps://www.bitwig.com/learn/
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://www.bitwig.com/support/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bitwig.BitwigStudio

Manual Install

flatpak install flathub com.bitwig.BitwigStudio

Run

flatpak run com.bitwig.BitwigStudio
Tags:
audiobitwigdawmidi