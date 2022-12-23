BiglyBT

by Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.

Changes in version 3.4.0.0

about 1 month ago
Installed Size~213 MB
Download Size96 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs8,184
LicenseGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Project Websitehttps://www.biglybt.com
Helphttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/wiki
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.biglybt.BiglyBT

